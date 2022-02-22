Level 7 Avalanche gymnasts

Level 7 gymnasts from the Avalanche team.

 Courtesy photo

This past weekend the Avalanche Gymnastics team traveled to Chandler Arizona to compete in the longest running Women’s Gymnastics meet in the United States. The Fiesta Bowl Gymnastics Meet has a rich tradition of hosting numerous Elite gymnasts, future NCAA competitors, National champions, and future Olympians.

Present at this meet were over 1,200 gymnasts, a total of 36 teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Minnesota, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Ontario, Canada.

The Avalanche Level 7 team placed fourth out of 12 teams with a 110.600. Avalanche Gymnastics Academy brought home 29 medals with only 13 gymnasts competing.

Payton Robertson (Lev7)-Vault 9.600, Bars 9.225, Beam 9.550, Floor 9.150, AA 36.525; Marie Myrup (Lev7)-Vault 8.450, Bars 9.425, Beam 8.925, Floor 9.475, AA 36.2750; Adilynn Woolf (Lev7)-Vault 9.050, Bars 8.700, Beam 9.100, Floor 9.200, AA 36.050; Pyper Pincock (Lev7)-Vault-8.350, Bars 8.900, Beam 9.425, Floor 9.300, AA 35.975; Kenley Olson (Lev7)-Vault 8.975, Bars 8.250, Beam 8.325, Floor 3rd 9.350, AA 35.900; Megan Jacobson (Lev6)-Vault 3rd 8.850, Bars 8.525, Beam 9.000, Floor 9.125, AA 35.500; Lillian Wheeler (Lev8)-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.925, Beam 8.700, Floor 8.975, AA 3rd 35.250; Finley Smith (Lev5)-Vault 8.550, Bars 8.350, Beam 2nd 9.275, Floor 8.225, AA 34.400; Saige Weight (Lev8)-Vault 8.125, Bars 8.350, Beam 8.725, Floor 9.075, AA 3rd 34.275; Sophie Martinez (Lev3)-Vault 8.775, Bars 3rd 8.750, Beam 8.425, Floor 8.325, AA 34.275; Amelia Frerichs (Lev8)-Vault 8.000, Bars 8.700, Beam 8.525, Floor 9.000, AA 34.225; Sara Jacobson (Lev6)-Vault 9.000, Bars 7.325, Beam 8.050, Floor 8.7250, AA 33.100; Laynee Smith (Lev3)-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.250, Beam 7.925, Floor 7.875, AA 32.700. (Scores listed by All Around).

 

