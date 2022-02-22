This past weekend the Avalanche Gymnastics team traveled to Chandler Arizona to compete in the longest running Women’s Gymnastics meet in the United States. The Fiesta Bowl Gymnastics Meet has a rich tradition of hosting numerous Elite gymnasts, future NCAA competitors, National champions, and future Olympians.
Present at this meet were over 1,200 gymnasts, a total of 36 teams from Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Ohio, Minnesota, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Ontario, Canada.
The Avalanche Level 7 team placed fourth out of 12 teams with a 110.600. Avalanche Gymnastics Academy brought home 29 medals with only 13 gymnasts competing.
Payton Robertson (Lev7)-Vault 9.600, Bars 9.225, Beam 9.550, Floor 9.150, AA 36.525; Marie Myrup (Lev7)-Vault 8.450, Bars 9.425, Beam 8.925, Floor 9.475, AA 36.2750; Adilynn Woolf (Lev7)-Vault 9.050, Bars 8.700, Beam 9.100, Floor 9.200, AA 36.050; Pyper Pincock (Lev7)-Vault-8.350, Bars 8.900, Beam 9.425, Floor 9.300, AA 35.975; Kenley Olson (Lev7)-Vault 8.975, Bars 8.250, Beam 8.325, Floor 3rd 9.350, AA 35.900; Megan Jacobson (Lev6)-Vault 3rd 8.850, Bars 8.525, Beam 9.000, Floor 9.125, AA 35.500; Lillian Wheeler (Lev8)-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.925, Beam 8.700, Floor 8.975, AA 3rd 35.250; Finley Smith (Lev5)-Vault 8.550, Bars 8.350, Beam 2nd 9.275, Floor 8.225, AA 34.400; Saige Weight (Lev8)-Vault 8.125, Bars 8.350, Beam 8.725, Floor 9.075, AA 3rd 34.275; Sophie Martinez (Lev3)-Vault 8.775, Bars 3rd 8.750, Beam 8.425, Floor 8.325, AA 34.275; Amelia Frerichs (Lev8)-Vault 8.000, Bars 8.700, Beam 8.525, Floor 9.000, AA 34.225; Sara Jacobson (Lev6)-Vault 9.000, Bars 7.325, Beam 8.050, Floor 8.7250, AA 33.100; Laynee Smith (Lev3)-Vault 8.650, Bars 8.250, Beam 7.925, Floor 7.875, AA 32.700. (Scores listed by All Around).