BOISE — Don’t expect an update on the status of Boise State freshman quarterback Hank Bachmeier until the players trot out for warmups prior to Saturday night’s game at BYU.
Coach Bryan Harsin, as he typically does, declined to elaborate on the injury Bachmeier suffered against Hawaii or what the chances were he’d be back this week during his Monday press conference. He said only that the injury was “not season-ending, so we’re excited about that.”
Bachmeier was injured in the second quarter against Hawaii when he was hit in the midsection while trying to scramble for a first down. He fumbled the ball on the play and needed help getting off the field. He returned to the sidelines wearing sweats in the second half, and walked gingerly as he made his lap around the field to greet fans after the game.
Harsin routinely declines to discuss injuries with the media unless a player is out for the season. He genuinely may not know yet if Bachmeier will be healthy enough by Saturday to play, or he could just want to keep BYU guessing and make them prepare for multiple quarterbacks this week.
It would seem somewhat unlikely Bachmeier would return that quickly given how much pain he appeared to be in. And with a bye week following the BYU game, he’d have another two weeks to rest up before the Broncos visit San Jose State on Nov. 2.
Chase Cord relieved Bachmeier against Hawaii and looked more than able to carry the load if needed for the near future. The redshirt sophomore completed 12 of 18 passes for 175 yards and three touchdowns in his first significant action since losing the starting job to Bachmeier during a battle in fall camp.
Third-stringer Jaylon Henderson even had success, throwing a 25-yard touchdown pass to George Holani.
“I think Chase showed what he is capable of doing when he came in and played,” Harsin said Monday. “I thought Jaylon did, too. … What fired me up about that room is you get Hank, who is the starter and he’s getting himself ready. Chase is the backup and has a little bit of a role in the game and he got himself ready, and Jaylon got himself ready.
“All three of those guys were productive and produced scoring drives and were able to help us put points on the board, and it’s not like that very often where all three quarterbacks are ready to go and they actually execute like they did.”
Cord was the backup to Brett Rypien last year and was expected to be the starter this year before tearing his ACL midway through the year.
He missed spring practices and much of the summer and was brought along slowly during fall camp, which opened the door for the 4-star prospect Bachmeier to win the job.
But for as good as Bachmeier has been as a true freshman — he was second in the Mountain West in touchdown passes and passing yards before getting hurt — Cord is no slouch either. He’s a threat with his arms and his legs, and appears more than ready to fill in for the undefeated, 14th-ranked Broncos should he be called upon against BYU.
Just look at his performance against Hawaii, when he came off the bench to find Holani for an impressive touchdown pass as he was getting hit and knocked to the turf.
“Chase goes out there and ends up hitting George all the way through his progressions for a touchdown on a great little throw as he’s going down,” Harsin said. “It was a big-time play. It doesn’t seem like much because it was so short, but I thought it was a great play. He showed his preparation, he showed his maturity, he showed he’s been in the system for a while and how he can handle himself on the field. There wasn’t any doubt about it.”
Henderson and Cord both saw action against Hawaii before Bachmeier got hurt with the Broncos trying to get them involved any way possible. Their roles may be significantly higher moving forward should Bachmeier be out.
And the Broncos are confident they can fill the void.
“Whatever happens (with Bachmeier), that was a positive,” Harsin said. “You never know and we got to see it in live action and watch them go operate and what we’ve been talking about and what we think we believe, we actually visually saw that and that’s a positive for everybody.”
BRONCO BITS
Boise State fans are invited to meet at Albertsons Stadium Saturday morning and caravan together to Provo, Utah, for the BYU game. The Boise Ford Boise State themed truck will lead the caravan, which is set to depart the stadium parking lot at 9:30 a.m. … Clay Matvick, Ryan Leaf and Taylor McGregor will call Saturday’s game against BYU for ESPN2. … A sellout is expected at LaVell Edwards Stadium Saturday. In addition to the Broncos coming to town, it’s Homecoming for BYU.