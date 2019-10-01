POCATELLO — The Idaho State Bengals made a statement Saturday, stomping Portland State 51-24 in a win that made the rest of the Big Sky Conference sit up and take notice.
Their reward? A game against one of the hottest teams in the FCS.
Idaho State (2-2, 1-0 Big Sky) travels to Montana this week. The Grizzlies (4-1, 1-0 Big Sky), who beat then-No. 4 UC Davis 45-20 on the road last week, have catapulted up the national polls, rising from No. 25 in the preseason FCS STATS media poll to No. 8 after last week.
“It’s going to be a tough game,” Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie said. “A top-10 team, in a hostile environment, is never easy. We have to prepare and go up there and play.”
It should be a matchup between two teams high on confidence after the results of recent weeks.
Idaho State nearly beat then-No. 9 Northern Iowa the week before the PSU game, while Montana’s only loss this season was to Oregon.
In head coach Bobby Hauck’s second year back in Missoula, the Grizzlies look like a legitimate contender not only for a playoff spot, but potentially a national playoff seed and a first-round bye.
“They’re playing with a ton of confidence,” Phenicie said. “They’re playing a physical brand of football that we’re used to seeing out of the Grizzlies ... (Washington-Grizzly Stadium) is an exciting environment. The Grizzlies play extremely hard there, and they’re a really good team. They’re a bunch of good players that feed off that environment.”
Of course, the matchup between two teams with a lot of momentum isn’t the only storyline going into the game.
Phenicie was Hauck’s offensive coordinator during Montana’s glory years in the mid-2000s, coaching under him in Missoula from 2003 to 2009.
He then followed Hauck to UNLV, coaching with him there from 2010 to 2014.
Mike Ferriter, ISU’s offensive coordinator, played under Hauck and Phenicie at Montana and then spent two years as a graduate assistant with them at UNLV, before going back to Montana and coaching under Bob Stitt from 2015 to 2017.
ISU’s cornerbacks coach, JB Hall, was also on Stitt’s staff for those years.
Even Bengals strength and conditioning coach Dan Ryan has Montana roots after working for Hauck at both Montana and UNLV.
In their return to Missoula, the ISU coaches will face a team that’s looking more and more like a juggernaut every week.
Montana quarterback Dalton Sneed was the Big Sky’s offensive player of the week after throwing for 268 yards and five touchdowns and running for 81 more yards against UC Davis.
Samori Toure, Sammy Akem and Jerry Louie-McGee are three of the best receivers in the conference, and junior college transfer running back Marcus Knight has solidified the Grizzlies’ running game behind a much-improved offensive line.
“(Sneed’s) a really good quarterback, one of the top quarterbacks in the Big Sky, so we obviously have a lot of challenges with him scrambling, finding open receivers,” ISU linebacker Kody Graves said. “It’s a talented receiving corps, so staying plastered with receivers as he gets on the move is important, and spying the quarterback.”
On defense, Montana is led by a returning Buck Buchanan Award finalist, linebacker Dante Olson. The Grizzlies are deep and physical on defense and have held opponents under 24 points per game so far this year.
All that talent will get another boost from playing at home in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, always one of the FCS’ biggest home-field advantages.
“The setting is beautiful,” Phenicie said. “The fans are very knowledgeable, extremely loud when you’re on offense. On one particular side of the stadium, it’s really bad. They do a great job.”
Add all that up, and it looks like a tough task for Idaho State.
But the Bengals have confidence on their side too, and say they’re ready to take on the challenge.
“I think the biggest focus is probably just going to be on ourselves,” wide receiver Mitch Gueller said. “(We just want to) focus and continue what we did last week and keep getting better every day in practice, and hopefully carry that out to next Saturday. ... It’s a lot of fun to go out there and play. I’m excited, I’m looking forward to it.”