Ballistic soccer
Buy Now
Courtesy photo

The Ballistic SC Under-15 girls soccer team took second place this past weekend at the PVSC Spring Classic soccer tournament in Pocatello. Ballistic made it to the final with three wins before losing to CGA 4-2 in overtime. Front row: Kylie Coles, Magali Ybarra, Cassandra Sotelo, Laura Benites, Emily Hunt, Mariel Stuart. Back row: Keeley Combo, Kyli Chapman, Aspen Leatham, Allie Chapple, Teresa Ledezma, Shelby Bingham, Kylee Burton, Genevieve Gerling. Not picture: Isie Nelson, Claire Petersen. Coaches: Heather Silverman, Laura Kelley, Lalo Vazquez, Chuck Stuart.

Tags

Load comments