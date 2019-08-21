At Shelby, N.C., the Idaho Falls Bandits won the American Legion World Series championship on Wednesday morning, defeating Fargo, North Dakota 5-3.
It was the first trip to the World Series for the Bandits, who finished 5-0 in the tournament and jumped on Fargo early.
The championship game started on Tuesday, but was suspended due to rain with Idaho Falls trailing 2-1 in the second inning. The Bandits wasted no time on Wednesday, scoring three runs in the bottom of the second, highlighted by an RBI single by Alex Cortez and a two-run single by Tavyn Lords. A sacrifice fly by Nick Layland in the third staked Idaho Falls to a 5-2 lead.
Bandits ace Randon Hostert was unable to pitch on Wednesday after throwing more than 30 pitches on Tuesday. The Bandits, who have benefitted from a deep pitching staff all season, started lefty Andrew Gregersen on Wednesday and he kept the Fargo hitters off balance. Gregersen got out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth, getting a popout to end the inning. North Dakota threatened in the seventh, putting two runners on base, but Gregersen got a groundout to second baseman Bruer Webster to end the game.
Note: This story will be updated.