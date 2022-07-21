Idaho Falls Bandits coach Ryan Alexander remembers sitting in the dugout after the team celebrated its American Legion World Series title in 2019.
He soaked in the atmosphere and the magnitude of the moment. The Bandits, with a lineup featuring players from Idaho Falls and surrounding small towns, had become the first team from the state to win an American Legion World Series title. The underdog of the underdogs was coming home with the trophy.
“You just never know if you’re going to even get back here again,” Alexander said, describing winning a national title as a once in a lifetime event.
Well, maybe not.
After COVID-19 forced cancelation of the 2020 World Series, the Bandits, with a predominantly new lineup, rolled into the 2021 World Series and became only the sixth team to repeat as champion since the tournament started in 1926.
No team has won the American Legion World Series three times in a row. The Bandits begin that quest Friday with the opening round of the Idaho state tournament in Nampa. The winner of the eight-team state tournament advances to the regional tournament in Wyoming with the eight regional winners punching their ticket to the World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“It’s a goal of ours,” Eliot Jones said of going for the 3-peat. “But we can’t sleep on anybody.”
The Bandits have eight returning players from last year’s championship team, so that kind of experience will be beneficial in the postseason, Alexander said. He also noted that the team has been playing with the proverbial target on its back in every game for two years, so there’s little chance of overlooking any team.
Among the returning players is Nate Rose, who was named American Legion national player of the year after last year’s World Series win.
Rose was set to play for the College of Southern Idaho after last summer, but sat our after having issues with his kidneys. He returned home after about a month of college to recover and didn’t play any baseball in the spring.
“It’s been a bit of a grind,” Rose said of playing again while he tries to get healthy. “The rest of the guys have picked me up.”
Rose is on medication and works to monitor his health. Like several of the Bandits players, he’s a multi-position player who also logs innings on the mound.
In tournament play, who’s on the mound tends to be the deciding factor on the way to championships. The Bandits have thrived with pitching talent in World Series runs.
Last summer’s ace and Utah signee Merit Jones is back and is the team’s true No. 1 starter, but the pitching staff has more depth than it’s ever had, Alexander said.
“We have nine dudes who can go a full game,” said Davin Luce of Bonneville High, who closed out the World Series-clinching win last year.
Alexander said depth and experience makes this year’s team potentially better than the previous two World Series champions.
“I think this team is much more skilled,” Rose added. “Just playing as a team and for each other is our strength.”
Expectations to repeat?
Alexander said the team’s core philosophy is to break down the game by every pitch, every inning and then move on. It’s a mindset that’s worked for the previous teams and helps to eliminate any “target on our backs” pressure.
“We get everybody’s best,” he said. “It’s our job to embrace that.”
