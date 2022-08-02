Prior to another postseason run, Bandits coach Ryan Alexander talked about the team’s experience.
When the 2019 squad won the American Legion World Series it might have been considered a fluke. No team from Idaho had previously won the World Series and the rag-tag Bandits, despite being loaded with a roster of future collegiate players, didn’t really appear on anyone’s radar despite rolling through the World Series and finishing the season 61-6-1.
After the 2020 World Series was canceled due to COVID-19, the Bandits returned in 2021 with a new lineup and collected another World Series title.
The 2022 team took the first step toward its goal of a 3-peat by winning the state tournament last week. The Bandits begin the next trek Wednesday at the Northwest Regional tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
A win at the regionals secures another trip to the World Series. No team has won three consecutive national titles.
“Last year’s team was a good group of talented baseball guys that honestly came together at the right time and played good baseball,” Alexander said. “They accomplished something that they probably believed they could accomplish, and I’m fairly certain that not many people who observed us last year thought they were going to do.”
Alexander noted all three rosters had their own strengths and weaknesses, but the 2022 team might be at the top of list for depth and overall experience.
“This team, talent-wise, is as good as any team we’ve had ... I think (players) one through 18 present problems for opponents. What I’ve seen throughout the course of the year is kids having to learn to trust one another and to know each other and coming together as a squad ... They know they’re playing for something bigger than themselves.”
The regional tournament runs through Sunday. The eight regional winners advance to the 95th American Legion World Series, Aug. 11-16 in Shelby, N.C.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000