At Shelby, N.C., the Idaho Falls Bandits continued their program best season by starting the American Legion World Series with a 7-3 win over Fargo, N.D.
After three scoreless innings, Fargo got on the scoreboard first with run from a sacrifice fly in the top of the fourth. The Bandits responded with two runs in the bottom of the frame off a walk and an RBI single. Idaho Falls scored five unanswered runs over the next two innings, including a two-run home run by Randon Hostert in the bottom of the sixth, to take a 7-1 lead. Fargo drove in two in the top of the seventh, but the Bandits ended the game with a double play from third baseman Hostert to first baseman Paul Wilson for the final outs.
“We hit the ball hard the first three innings, we just couldn’t find any holes,” Jaxon Sorenson said “We tried to work counts and get a few free bases and got a few big hits and we needed them.”
Hostert, Tavyn Lords and Andrew Gregersen had two hits each for the Bandits (57-6-1).
“All game they worked the curveball so I sat on that and adjusted to fastballs and just tried to foul them off and when I got the curveball I got a couple of hits,” Hostert said.
The Bandits have an off day today and play Shrewsbury (Mass.) on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 11 a.m. Mountain Time.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 7, FARGO 3
Fargo 000 100 2--3 4 4
I.F. 000 232 x--7 9 0
FARGO--Pitchers: Anderson 4 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5K, 4 BB; Manuel 2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: none. 2B: Hage. RBI: Koenig, Sanders 2.
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Caden Christensen 5.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Jace Hanson 0.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Tavyn Lords 2-3, Randon Hostert 2-4, Andrew Gregersen 2-3. HR: Hostert. RBI: Alex Cortez, Hostert 2, Nick Layland 2. SB: Gregersen 2.