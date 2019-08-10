At Lewiston, the Idaho Falls Bandits strung together 15 hits to defeat Bellevue, Wash., 15-7 in an elimination game and reach the semifinals of the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament.
This marks the farthest the Bandits have gone at regionals since 2012, when they placed third for the best finish in program history.
A day after having their 13-game win streak snapped, the Bandits got a hit from all but one batter in the lineup and had six extra base hits. After leading 6-4 through three innings, Idaho Falls scored eight runs over the next three frames. Randon Hostert had three hits including a triple while Alex Cortez had two hits including a double and led the team with four RBIs.
The Bandits (53-6-1) play Medford, Ore., in a semifinal at 10:30 a.m. Mountain Time. The loser is eliminated while the winner advances to Sunday’s championship game.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 15, BELLEVUE 7
I.F. 141 513 0--15 15 0
Bellevue 103 020 1--7 11 1
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Caden Christensen 6 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Brody Owens 1 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Alex Cortez 2-5, Randon Hostert 3-4, Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-5, Jaxon Sorenson 2-4. 2B: Cortez, Christensen, Lords, Sorenson, Andrew Gregersen. 3B: Hostert. RBI: Cortez 4, Christensen 2, Gregersen, Hostert 2, Kai Howell, Lords, Sorenson 2. SB: Christensen 2, Hostert, Howell 2, Lords, Willie Nelson 2, Sorenson 2, Bruer Webster.
BELLEVUE--Pitchers: Odegard 2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Warner 1.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Pascho 1.2 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Gellos 2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Reese 3-4, Thieme 2-3, Senatore 2-4. 2B: Reese. RBI: Gellos 2, Moore 2, Thieme 2, Senatore. SB: Reese, Walcott.