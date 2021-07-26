Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Bandits captured the American Legion AA state championship with a 5-1 win over Twin Falls Monday afternoon in Twin Falls, using a four-run fifth inning to secure the win.
Eliot Jones provided those four runs with a grand slam, which handed Idaho Falls the lead — for good.
Nate Rose tossed a complete game for the Bandits, allowing just one run on four hits, issuing three walks and striking out four.
Twin Falls struck first, using a fielder's choice from T. Horner to plate one. But Idaoh Falls responded in the fourth, getting a sacrifice fly from Ayson Webb. That scored M. Jephson, and set the stage for Jones' blast.
The title adds to the legacy of the Bandits, who won the 2019 American Legion World Series as well.
IDAHO FALLS 5, TWIN FALLS 1
Twin Falls 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 1 4 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 1 4 0 X — 5 5 0
TWIN FALLS — Pitching: M. Hatsteller 6.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: T. Walker 2-3. RBI: T. Horner 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Nate Rose 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Five with one hit. RBI: Eliot Jones 4.