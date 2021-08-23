Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Idaho Falls Bandits stand for the national anthem before American Legion World Series Game 3 between Midland, Michigan, and Idaho Falls, Idaho at Keeter Stadium in Shelby, North Carolina.
The celebration continues for the Idaho Falls Bandits.
Fresh off a second-straight American Legion World Series title, the team will be honored by the city on Tuesday with a celebratory parade and rally beginning at 5:45 p.m.
From a City of Idaho Falls press release: Community members are invited to join elected officials and dignitaries from Idaho Falls, Ammon, Bonneville County and others, to line Memorial Drive, starting at Broadway to the Bonneville County Courthouse.
At approximately 5:45 p.m. the team will be escorted by first responders and team sponsors along Broadway to the courthouse, where Mayor Rebecca Casper will proclaim Idaho Falls Bandits Day in the city. There will also be presentations by Ammon Mayor Sean Coletti and a presentation by the team to the American Legion, Post 56.
Community members will be able to meet the team and will be treated to free hot dogs, drinks and ice cream courtesy of Farr’s Candy, the Idaho Falls Chukars, Pepsi, and the American Legion.