LEWISTON — The Idaho Falls Bandits won their fifth playoff game in as many days to claim the Idaho American Legion baseball Double-A state title Tuesday at Harris Field.
Starting pitcher Randon Hostert tossed a two-hit shutout and first baseman Willie Nelson hammered a bases-clearing triple in his first start of the tournament to lift Idaho Falls to the championship, 5-0 over host Lewis-Clark.
It is the third state title for the Bandits (51-5-1), but first since 2013. They will return to Lewiston next week for the regional tournament. The Bandits open the tournament Aug. 7 against the Wyoming state champion. As host, Lewis-Clark will also play in the regional tournament.
“I’m proud of them staying in the moment,” Idaho Falls coach Ryan Alexander said. “It’s always difficult to play against a team that’s a host team. They play with a lot of energy and they’re well-coached. We just did enough to find a way.”
Nelson hadn’t seen a single at-bat going into Tuesday’s game, but he made the most of his opportunity in the fifth, slapping a three-run triple off the right-field wall, which all but put the game out of reach at 5-0.
Alexander said Nelson’s big hit didn’t surprise him considering moments like that have been a theme this season. With 17 players from five area schools, Bandits players have taken turns in the spotlight all summer.
“We carry 17 guys, and over the course of a season when you play 60-plus games, every single one of these kids at some point during the season has played a crucial role,” Alexander said. “I think we have five losses on the year. You don’t get to that record without having 17 guys contribute.”
Hostert, the Bandits’ ace and a 15th-round MLB draft pick by the Texas Rangers who will pitch at the University of Utah next year, fanned eight batters in seven innings to cap a solid week on the mound for Idaho Falls pitchers. The Bandits allowed more than two runs only once in five games.
“Randon has an ability to hit spots,” Alexander said. “He’s got decent velocity, but his secondary pitches he’s able to locate really well and when you can do that with all three pitches, you’re going to be successful against a lot of teams.
“That’s a good grindy (Twins) lineup that likes to battle pitches up, and he just hit spots today and did a good job with that.”
Hostert pitched a shutout for Bonneville in the 4A state championship this spring and threw a 1-hit shutout last week in the district championship.
The Bandits took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single by Jaxon Sorenson and sacrifice fly by Kai Howell.
The Twins (25-21) received hits from Mason Daniel and Blaine Acree.
The title game was a rematch of the teams’ first game of the tournament — a 7-5 Bandits win. Lewis-Clark battled its way through the loser’s bracket, winning three games in three days for a second shot at Idaho Falls.
“It’s tough for me to see our kids — (with) the way they’ve played the last three days, everything they gave in between the lines and their togetherness — get to this point and not be able to walk off this field with a state championship,” Twins coach Kevin Maurer said. “They competed their tails off with that good arm, and that’s a real quality team, we just had a couple mistakes out in the field and couldn’t get that (big play).”
The Bandits and Twins could play for a third time next week at regionals at Harris Field. The winner of the regional tournament advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
“We anticipate having to play our best baseball,” Alexander said. “We’ll go home, we’ll get our bodies healthy, refresh, rejuvenate, and then we’ll get back up here to the beautiful city of Lewiston and try it all over again.”
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, LEWIS-CLARK TWINS 0
Lewis Clark 000 000 0—0 2 1
Idaho Falls 020 030 x—5 7 1
TWINS — Pitchers: Judy 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Pen 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB.
BANDITS — Pitchers: Randon Hostert 7.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 8 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Hostert, Bruer Webster. 3B: Willie Nelson. RBI: Kai Howell, Nelson 3, Jaxon Sorenson.