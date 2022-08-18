The disappointment was palpable in the moment, but for Idaho Falls Bandits coach Ryan Alexander, a bigger-picture look at the team’s loss in the American Legion World Series finale was more important.
Two days after the Bandits suffered a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to Alabama in which Idaho Falls was one out from winning a record third consecutive American Legion World Series title, Alexander talked about the season and his perspective on what the team accomplished.
“I think it’s hard for a lot of people to recognize how difficult it is to actually get (to the World Series),” he said. “We’ve been on the fortunate side the last couple of trips and maybe it looks like it’s easy, but it’s really, really hard to even be in that tournament.”
The Bandits won five one-run games in the Northwest Regional tournament, where walk-off celebrations were common.
Conner Hall’s walk-off single in the ninth against Wyoming earned the Bandits the regional title and berth to the World Series.
“The boys found ways to continue the journey,” Alexander said. “Once we got there we could have folded after game one (a 7-3 loss to Nebraska) and they refused to do that. They just kept working .. to put themselves to be in the final game of the season is extraordinary.
“It obviously didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to. We’ve been on the winning side of several one run games in the past month and this particular one run game didn’t go our way.”
Most of the core group of players will head off to college in the fall, but several current players return next season for another shot at the World Series.
“The boys earned the right to be there and gave us a chance to win it,” Alexander said. “Just at the end of the day we were one or two plays away, one or two pitches away, or one or two at-bats away from being a three-time American Legion champion which historically ... has never been done. I feel fortunate, blessed and really quite honored to be a part of something like that.”
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000