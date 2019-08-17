At Shelby, N.C., the Idaho Falls Bandits kept their program best season rolling along with a 4-0 win over Shrewsbury (Mass.) to move to 2-0 at the American Legion World Series.
Defense was on display for the Bandits in the game, which was broadcast on ESPNU. Jaxon Sorenson made a diving stop at first base and threw to starting pitcher Randon Hostert for the final out in the first inning, third baseman Caden Christensen threw to Sorenson for the final out in the second inning, short stop Alex Cortez threw across his body to Sorenson to end the third inning and Sorenson made a catch over his shoulder at second base in the fifth inning.
“We’re very versatile on defense and it shows,” Sorenson said in a press release. “In a game like this where the offense slumps we need to get outs.”
Hostert took the win on the mound and was pulled after 60 pitches in 3.2 innings. Sorenson got the save, relieving Bruer Webster with the bases loaded and one out. The game ended with a pop up fly ball and groundout into a fielder's choice.
Andrew Gregersen went 2 for 2 with an RBI and a stolen base to lead the Bandits at the plate. Idaho Falls (58-6-1) concludes pool play today versus Randolph County (N.C.) with first pitch scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Mountain Time. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 4, SHREWSBURY 0
Shrewsbury 000 000 0--0 3 3
I.F. 021 001 x--4 6 0
SHREWSBURY--Pitchers: West 5.2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 1 BB; Troio 0.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Hopping 2-2. 2B: Hopping.
IDAHO FALLS--Pitchers: Randon Hostert 3.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Bruer Webster 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 0.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Gregersen 2-3. RBI: Gregersen, Kai Howell, Bruer Webster. SB: Gregersen, Tavyn Lords.