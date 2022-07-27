bandits celebrate at state

The Bandits celebrate another American Legion state title after defeating Pocatello on Tuesday.

 Courtesy photo

The Idaho Falls Bandits needed two wins in the American Legion state tournament on Tuesday to keep their drive alive for a 3-peat at the World Series.

Fortunately for the Bandits, they played their best ball of the tournament, defeating Coeur d'Alene 12-0 and then downing Pocatello 9-1 to win the Idaho state title and advance to next week's Northwest Regional in Gillette, Wyo.

Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000

