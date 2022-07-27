The Idaho Falls Bandits needed two wins in the American Legion state tournament on Tuesday to keep their drive alive for a 3-peat at the World Series.
Fortunately for the Bandits, they played their best ball of the tournament, defeating Coeur d'Alene 12-0 and then downing Pocatello 9-1 to win the Idaho state title and advance to next week's Northwest Regional in Gillette, Wyo.
Nate Rose struck out six and tossed a six-inning one-hitter against Coeur d'Alene while the offense pounded out 13 hits in the first game.
Chandler Robinson had three hits while Eliot Jones knocked in three runs and scored three times with a double and home run. Merit Jones doubled and hit a triple while Ryan Horvath homered and had four RBIs.
The Pocatello Runnin' Rebels handed the Bandits their lone loss of the tournament on Sunday when five Bandit errors led to an 11-3 decision.
In must-win games the Bandits defeated Nampa on Monday, Coeur d'Alene early Tuesday, and then had a rematch with Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.
This time Idaho Falls was flawless in the field and Davin Luce (4.0 innings, three hits, one run) and Jaxon Grimmett (3.0 shutout innings) held the Runnin' Rebels to one run in a close game before the Bandits (31-9-1) broke it open with five runs in the seventh. Eliot Jones hit a two-run homer in the seventh and finished with three RBIs. Chandler Robinson also had two RBIs.
The regional tournament begins Aug. 3 in Gillette, Wyo. The regional winner advances to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000