At Shelby, N.C., the Idaho Falls Bandits had their 11-game postseason win streak snapped on Saturday as Iowa handed the defending champs a 10-2 loss in the second game of pool play at the American Legion World Series.
The Bandits (42-10-1) were unbeaten in postseason play after sweeping through the state and regional tournaments and winning Thursday’s opener at the World Series, but Iowa racked up 11 hits off of five Bandits pitchers and eventually pulled away late with four runs in the fifth inning.
Idaho Falls had opportunities to keep the game close, but seven walks and base running miscues proved hard to overcome. Iowa starter Aaron Savary struck out eight and gave up just the two earned runs in 6 2/3 innings.
Nate Rose and Kai Howell each had a pair of hits for the Bandits. Bradley Thompson had an RBI.
The Bandits face Beverly, Massachusetts at 5:30 p.m. (MST) on Sunday. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.
DUBUQUE, IOWA 10, IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 2
Iowa 0 2 0 0 4 1 3 – 10 11 2
Bandits 0 1 0 0 0 1 0 – 2 8 2
IOWA – Pitching: Aaron Savary 6.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 8 K, 3 BB; Landon Stoll 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Sawyer Nauman 2-4, Gavin Guns 2-4, Tucker Nauman 3-5. 2B: S. Nauman, Guns. RBI: Cole Smith, Guns 2, T. Nauman 3, Michael Garrett.
BANDITS – Pitching: Davin Luce 4.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Ryan Horvath 0.0 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Eliot Jones 0.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 0 BB, Logan Taggart 1.1 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Chandler Robinson 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 2-3, Kai Howell 2-3. 2B: Howell, Bradley Thompson. RBI: Thompson.