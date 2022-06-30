Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Bandits fell 15-6 to the Slammers after the slammers scored eight runs in the sixth inning blow open their lead. 

Nate Rose led the team with two hits and Chandler Robinson hit a double. 

Rose pitched four innings allowing three hits and five runs with a strikeout and six walks. 

The team next plays in the Post 5 Firecracker tournament in Cheyenne. 

