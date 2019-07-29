The Idaho Falls Bandits advanced to the American Legion Double A state title game with a 5-2 win Monday night over the Rocky Mountain Avalanche in Lewiston.
The Bandits (50-5-1) will face the Lewis-Clark Twins in today’s championship game at 11:30 a.m. If the Twins win, the two teams will play again at 2:30 p.m.
Both teams scored twice in the first inning on Monday, but Jaxon Sorenson’s sacrifice fly to right in the bottom of the fifth scored Caden Christensen with the go-ahead run to put the Bandits up 3-2. Tavyn Lords’ double added another run and an error brought home another insurance run in the sixth inning.
Jace Hanson picked up the win in relief, tossing three scoreless innings and striking out the side in the top of the seventh.
Christensen finished 2 for 3 with three runs scored and Lords was 2 for 3 with a pair of RBIs. Jaxon Sorenson also knocked in two runs for the Bandits.
Idaho Falls and Lewis-Clark played in the tournament opener on Tuesday with the Bandits holding off a late charge for a 7-5 victory.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 5, ROCKY MOUNTAIN AVALANCHE 2
RM 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 –2 2 0
IF 2 0 0 0 1 2 x – 5 9 2
ROCKY MOUNTAIN – Pitchers: Hines 5.2 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Rowley 0.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters:RBI: Kirkpatrick, Rowley.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitchers: Austin Charbaneau 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Jace Hanson 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Caden Christensen 2-3, Tavyn Lords 2-3. 2B: Lords. RBI: Alex Cortez, Lords 2, Jaxon Sorenson 2.
Single A tournament set
The Idaho Falls Tigers begin play in the American Legion Single A state tournament beginning today in Burley.
The state tournament, a true double-elimination bracket with eight teams, will run five days with a champion being crowned on Saturday.
The Tigers (26-11) finished third at last week’s district tournament, scoring 11 runs in wins over Jerome and the Idaho Falls Knights. They also beat Kimberly 4-3.