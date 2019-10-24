It's good to be World Series champions.
Players and coaches of the Idaho Falls Bandits, who became the first team from Idaho to win the American Legion World Series this past summer, were scheduled to take a red-eye flight to the northeast Thursday night to attend Game 4 of the World Series in Washington D.C.
A trip to a World Series game was one of the perks of winning the American Legion title. The Bandits finished a record-setting season with a 61-6 record and defeated North Dakota for the national title.
Game 4 is Saturday at 6 p.m. (MT)
According to the American Legion website, several players on the Houston Astros and Washington Nationals have American Legion experience.
Houston starting pitcher Justin Verlander played American Legion Baseball at Post 201 in Powhatan, Va. Astros manager A.J. Hinch played Legion Baseball for Midwest City Post 170 in Oklahoma. That Oklahoma Outlaw program won the 2010 American Legion World Series.
The Nationals also feature a pitcher with American Legion Baseball pedigree in Max Scherzer, who played for Post 397 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. Other Nationals with ALB experience include second baseman Brian Dozier, who was named the 2017 American Legion Baseball Graduate of the Year. Dozier played for the Tupelo 49ers in Tupelo, Mississippi, for Post 49.
Nats relief pitcher Sean Doolittle played for Post 526 in Tabernacle, N.J.