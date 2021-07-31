If your baseball season ends with a parade through downtown, it’s probably been a good year.
That was the case two summers ago when the Idaho Falls Bandits steamrolled through the postseason to become the first team from Idaho to win the American Legion World Series.
The celebration was indeed festive and historic, but any hopes of chasing a repeat title last year were dashed when the regional tournament and World Series were canceled due to COVID-19.
Fast-forward to 2021 and the Bandits are back in the hunt for American Legion baseball’s top prize.
“It’s like déjà vu,” said Kai Howell, the only player returning from the 2019 team.
Idaho Falls (36-9-1), fresh off an American Legion AA state title, begins Northwest Regional Tournament play in Gillette, Wyoming on Wednesday, and, even though it’s been two years, the Bandits won’t be sneaking up on opponents. The team from a small town in Idaho made enough noise in 2019 to garner plenty of attention.
“People hold us to a higher standard, especially in the city,” Nate Rose said. “We have a target on our back because we made a statement two years ago … people are coming after us for sure.”
The expectations are two-fold: Opponents will be gunning to knock off the defending regional and World Series champions. Plus, the town of Idaho Falls and the surrounding area will be tuned in to see if the Bandits can repeat their magical run from 2019.
What pressure?
Coach Ryan Alexander likes to preach about embracing the moment, embracing the pressure, and embracing the expectations.
“Everyone’s going to try and beat us and that just makes us have a chip on our shoulder,” added pitcher Merit Jones. “At this point in the year we’ve kind of figured it out.”
Alexander said there is a shared pride in having players from area schools, many of whom have competed against or played with each other for years in youth and high school leagues, come together to represent the area on the biggest stage.
“We’re all high IQ guys, we all like to play baseball and compete at a high level,” Rose added. “I think we see that in each other and we kind of grow a bond there.”
On the field, the 2021 Bandit may have a bit of a different look. The 2019 team was fueled by a diverse pitching staff, but also had an ace in Randon Hostert. The tall righty, who was drafted by the Texas Rangers and eventually signed to play at the University of Utah, tossed two no-hitters in the regional tournament in 2019 and was dominant in the team’s run to the World Series title.
Jones, who went unbeaten during the spring with Idaho Falls High and lost just one game during the American Legion season, is the 2021 Bandits’ ace. The rest of the pitching staff has been solid and is indeed versatile, with 15 of 17 players on the roster having pitched during the season.
“We’ve got guys that if we just stay consistent throwing strikes it does the job,” Rose said. “We don’t have a lot of overpowering arms, but when we throw strikes we get the job done.”
The Bandits went unbeaten in the state tournament, and the pitching staff was stellar, giving up just six runs in five games. Rose tossed a complete game in the championship game and Jones struck out seven in six innings in a victory over Coeur d’Alene. Dayton Robison pitched a complete-game shutout in the closest game of the tournament, a 2-0 win over Canyon Ridge. Four different pitchers combined for a win over Twin Falls.
It was the kind of performance and depth that works well in a tournament setting.
“Everybody did their part,” Howell said. “We don’t have Randon Hostert, but we have a bunch of dudes on the mound that get outs.”
Alexander said the goal this season has always been to make the repeat trip to Shelby, North Carolina, for the American Legion World Series. Egos have been put aside and any high school rivalries take a back seat to playing with the Bandits during the summer.
“These kids have done a great job this year figuring out how important it is to play for something bigger than themselves,” Alexander said. “… I want these kids to get the experience we had in 2019 because it is special. It’s a memory that you will never forget. That’s our goal.”