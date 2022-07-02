The Idaho Falls Bandits won two games on Saturday in the Post 5 Firecracker Tournament including a walk off win this afternoon.
The Bandits topped the Oysters in that first game when Crew Howell hit a single to score the winning run and put the Bandits ahead 7-6 and end the game.
Jaxon Grimmett pitched six innings allowing eight hits and five runs with five strikeouts and one walk.
The Bandits then beat Cheyenne Post 6, 7-3. Six runs in the third inning gave the Bandits an early that their defense held onto.
Dax Whitney pitched five innings allowing six hits and two runs with 11 strikeouts and no walks.
The Bandits will finish up the tournament on Sunday.
