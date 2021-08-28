A few tidbits from the American Legion World Series.
Rain, rain go away
Just as it did in 2019, weather was a factor in this year’s American Legion World Series.
“We knew the circumstances,” coach Ryan Alexander said of navigating through rain delays and postponed games.
Just like 2019, the championship game was pushed back a day. Ace Randon Hostert wasn’t able pitch in the championship game two years ago because he pitched in the semifinals, but that wasn’t a problem in 2021 as Merit Jones took the mound in search of the title.
Alexander said he and the coaching staff had two potential starting lineups ready to go, but with an extra day of rest, Jones was fresh and available.
“We went there to win the tournament,” Alexander said.
Jones, who pitched a complete game in the tournament opener, said the original plan for that game was to toss 60 pitches, but a nailbiter 3-2 win over Michigan extended his outing.
He allowed just two runs, but the long outing proved beneficial on two fronts. First, the rest of the pitching staff was available and ready for the upcoming games. It also gave Jones a chance to be ready to start a potential championship game.
“I told the coaches if I had the chance I could go the whole game,” Jones said of the championship matchup with Hawaii.
Jones struck out eight and gave up just one run in 6 1/3 innings as the Bandits downed Hawaii 6-1.
The defining inning
The championship game was scoreless heading into the fifth when Idaho Falls’ offense finally broke through for six runs.
Eliot Jones, Ayson Webb, RJ Woods, and Bradley Thompson all drove in runs.
The bottom of the inning proved stressful for the Bandits as Jones walked the first three hitters and struggled with his command.
“I was in a rhythm and then I got out of my rhythm,” he said.
Jones was able to get out of the inning unscathed, and credited his teammates for having his back.
Comparing champions
Nate Rose said he felt the 2019 team may have had an edge over the 2021 Bandits.
But it didn’t matter.
“The 2019 team, they were the guys,” he said. “Every guy on that team excelled in talent a lot more that we did … but we found a way to get it done.”
Rose said the 2021 team was comfortable writing its own story and finally started to find some chemistry in the postseason after winning the state tournament.
“It just clicked for us,” he said. “We just found a way to get it done.”
Several of the Bandits had played with or against each other since the age of 6, Rose said. Years of travel ball and high school ball established a bond that finally culminated on the final popout to Eliot Jones at second base to start the celebration at the American Legion World Series.
“That’s a memory,” he said. “That whole experience in Shelby will obviously stay with me forever.”
Enjoying the journey
Even with the success, Alexander said he’s taken time to appreciate the program’s historic run.
“I took a hard look at Shelby (N.C) and Keeter Stadium when we left in 2019 knowing this could be our one opportunity,” he said. “I wanted to really soak it in. After we played our final game in 2019 we sat in the dugout for 10 or 15 minutes to give the boys the opportunity to look and soak it in.
“There’s a lot of fortune that has to go your way to get there. It will always be our goal every year to play in the national tournament, knowing that if you can get there you give yourself a chance.”