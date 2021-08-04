Idaho Falls Bandits logo

At Gillette, Wy., the Idaho Falls Bandits took another step toward a repeat trip to the American Legion World Series with a 4-1 win Wednesday over Helena in the opener of the American Legion Northwest Regional.

Starter Merit Jones set the tone with 2 1/3 hitless innings with six strikeouts and the offense came through with three runs in the fifth to secure the win.

Eliot Jones’ RBI single tied the game at 1-1 and started the rally in the fifth inning. Logan Taggart scored the go-ahead run on an error and Nate Rose laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home Jones.

Relievers Dayton Robison and Ryan Horvath held the Senators scoreless over the final 4 2/3 innings.

The Bandits (37-9-1) play the winner of the late game between Eagle River, Alaska and Gillette Post 42 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 4, HELENA SENATORS 1

Helena 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 3 1

Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 3 1 x – 4 9 2

HELENA – Pitching: Ethan Keintz 6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. RBI: Hunter Bratcher.

IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Merit Jones 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Dayton Robison 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Ryan Horvath 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-3, RJ Woods 3-3. 2B: RJ Woods. RBI: Eliot Jones, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose.

 

