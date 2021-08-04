Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
At Gillette, Wy., the Idaho Falls Bandits took another step toward a repeat trip to the American Legion World Series with a 4-1 win Wednesday over Helena in the opener of the American Legion Northwest Regional.
Starter Merit Jones set the tone with 2 1/3 hitless innings with six strikeouts and the offense came through with three runs in the fifth to secure the win.
Eliot Jones’ RBI single tied the game at 1-1 and started the rally in the fifth inning. Logan Taggart scored the go-ahead run on an error and Nate Rose laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home Jones.
Relievers Dayton Robison and Ryan Horvath held the Senators scoreless over the final 4 2/3 innings.
The Bandits (37-9-1) play the winner of the late game between Eagle River, Alaska and Gillette Post 42 at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 4, HELENA SENATORS 1
Helena 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 – 1 3 1
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 0 3 1 x – 4 9 2
HELENA – Pitching: Ethan Keintz 6.0 IP, 9 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. RBI: Hunter Bratcher.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Merit Jones 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Dayton Robison 3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Ryan Horvath 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-3, Ayson Webb 2-3, RJ Woods 3-3. 2B: RJ Woods. RBI: Eliot Jones, Chandler Robinson, Nate Rose.