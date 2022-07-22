The Idaho Falls Bandits opened the American Legion AA state tournament Friday night with a convincing 16-0, five-inning win over the Nampa Chiefs.
Starter Nate Rose struck out five in three innings and Ryan Horvath closed it out over the final two innings to hold Nampa to just three hits.
The Bandits (27-8-1) finished with nine extra base hits, including home runs from Jaxon Grimmett and Jacob Perez. Chandler Robinson, RJ Woods, Conner Hall and Perez each finished with two RBIs.
Idaho Falls will play Coeur d'Alene in the second round on Saturday. First pitch is 7 p.m. at Rodeo Park in Nampa.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.