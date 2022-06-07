The Idaho Falls Bandits swept a doubleheader Tuesday against the Billings Royals, taking the opener 4-0, and the nightcap 7-4.
Right-hander Merit Jones struck out eight and gave up just six hits to earn the shutout in Game 1. Eliot Jones finished 3 for 4 and Merit Jones also had an RBI.
Dax Whitney picked up the win in Game 2, giving up one run in five innings. Nate Rose, Davin Luce and Beau Anderson each had RBIs for the Bandits (3-2-1).
Idaho Falls plays another doubleheader on Wednesday against the Billings Scarlets.
