Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Idaho Falls Bandits ran their win streak to four game with a 5-1, 6-0 doubleheader sweep over the Billings Scarlets.

In the opener, Ethan Belnap (3.0, 7 K, 1 R), Nate Rose (3.0 6 k, 0 R) and Eliot Jones (1.0 1 H) held Billings to three hits.

Merit Jones had a pair of RBIs.

In the second game, Merit Jones knocked in two runs and starter Davin Luce did the rest with seven shutout innings.

 

Tags

Recommended for you