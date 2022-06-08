The Idaho Falls Bandits ran their win streak to four game with a 5-1, 6-0 doubleheader sweep over the Billings Scarlets.
In the opener, Ethan Belnap (3.0, 7 K, 1 R), Nate Rose (3.0 6 k, 0 R) and Eliot Jones (1.0 1 H) held Billings to three hits.
Merit Jones had a pair of RBIs.
In the second game, Merit Jones knocked in two runs and starter Davin Luce did the rest with seven shutout innings.
