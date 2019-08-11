At Lewiston, the Idaho Falls Bandits made team history on Sunday, winning the American Legion Northwest regional title and earning the program’s first berth to the American Legion World Series.
The Bandits needed two victories on Sunday to clinch the regional title and got off to a good start with right-hander Randon Hostert tossing his second no-hitter of the tournament in a 3-0 win over Kennewick (Wash.). Hostert struck out nine and Bruer Webster and Nick Layland each had two hits. The Bandits took advantage of an error in the fourth to plate two runs and Layland followed with an RBI double.
The championship game was a rematch of Saturday’s game between the Bandits and Bozeman Bucks. Idaho Falls won that game, but Sunday’s championship matchup proved more dramatic.
The game was tied 1-1 and went into extra innings before the Bandits broke it open with four runs in the top of the 10th inning. Tavyn Lords homered to right to open the inning and Alex Cortez belted a triple to center to bring home two more runs. Tanner Webb’s single added another run, putting the Bandits up 5-1.
Jaxon Sorenson closed it out, tossing four innings of one-hit ball in relief as the Bandits improved their team-best record to 56-6-1.
The American Legion World Series is Aug. 15-20 in Shelby, N.C.