GILLETTE, Wyo. – Conner Hall’s teammates dogpiled on top of him only a few feet from where his American Legion Northwest Regional-winning base hit landed in right field at Hladky Stadium.
Hall’s opposite field knock scored RJ Woods from third to lift Idaho Falls to a 6-5 win over Cheyenne, Wyoming, in nine innings and secure a trip to the World Series.
“I was just trying to put the ball in the air because we had no outs,” said Hall, who was named the tournament’s most valuable player. “I wanted to get the ball far enough out there that I could get the guy from third in on a (sacrifice).
“I found the right pitch and was able to get the job done.”
Hall said he tried to avoid ending up on the bottom of the dogpile as the Bandits celebrated a third trip to the American Legion World Series.
“I was already celebrating as I rounded first and I saw all my guys coming out, so I started kind of backing away from them,” he said. “I got tackled and they all started piling on top of me. It hurt, but still felt pretty good.”
Idaho Falls (36-10-1) will try to win its third consecutive ALWS title starting Thursday in Shelby, North Carolina. Getting there was no easy feat.
Cheyenne needed to win two games to become Wyoming’s first regional champion. Post 6 got halfway there by winning the opener 9-4 to force a winner-take-all game. It led the deciding contest 5-4 heading into the bottom of the seventh.
The Bandits found a way to win a one-run game, just as they had four other times in the tournament.
“Our offense all week hasn’t been our offense,” Idaho Falls manager Ryan Alexander said. “We’ve had to scratch and claw and find ways to score runs. These guys deserve a lot of credit for executing and being able to accomplish that because it’s not easy to do.
“It’s tough to wins games against quality opponents when you’re only getting five or six hits per game. Credit goes to the players for staying in the moment and executing when it mattered most.”
Idaho Falls started the deciding contest with a pair of singles. Leadoff hitter Chandler Robinson was able to score from first on Nate Rose’s single when Cheyenne right fielder Dom Lopez misplayed the ball.
Rose moved to third on a groundout and pushed the lead to 2-0 by scoring on a wild pitch.
Right fielder Merit Jones made it 3-0 Idaho Falls by depositing the seventh pitch of his at-bat over the wall in left-center field for a solo home run. Jones thought he had drawn a walk on a 3-1 count, but had to go back to the plate on a called second strike. He homered on the next pitch.
The Bandits added to the lead when Hall drew a one-out walk, moved to second on a balk and third on Robinson’s sacrifice bunt. Hall scored on a wild pitch for a 4-0 edge.
Cheyenne started its comeback in the next frame.
The Sixers loaded the bases and got their first run on a fielder’s choice to third. Zack Costopoulos singled to right to cut the lead to 4-2 after three innings. Cheyenne got an RBI double from catcher Kaden Anderson in the fourth to trim the margin to 4-3.
It pulled even on Kelden Hastings’ sacrifice fly to left, a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch gave the Sixers a 5-4 advantage.
Cheyenne held that lead heading into the home half of the seventh.
Woods led off the inning by sending the first pitch he saw off the fair pole in right field for a solo home run that tied the game 5-5.
“If this field was a little deeper, I think that ball would have been caught, been a double or maybe gone foul,” Woods said. “I was busting out of the box trying to at least get a double or something I could turn into a triple so I could score.”
Idaho Falls had the winning run on third to end both the seventh and eighth innings.
Cheyenne had the bases loaded with two outs in the ninth, but couldn’t push the go-ahead run across.
“I told our guys they did everything they were supposed to, but ended up a couple breaks away from ending up in Shelby,” Cheyenne manager Ty Lain said. “I’m proud of them because they never stopped competing and never backed down the whole tournament.”
Idaho Falls right-hander Dax Whitney tossed five innings of scoreless relief to get the win. He struck out nine and gave up just three hits.
Cheyenne 9, Idaho Falls 4
A seven-run second inning helped Cheyenne to a 9-4 win in the day’s opener.
The bottom of the batting order sparked the Sixers.
A single sandwiched between two walks started the inning before Anderson – the nine-hole hitter – hit a one-out single through the right side for a 1-0 lead.
Leadoff hitter Mason Tafoya followed with a three-run double to right-center to push the advantage to 4-0. Costopoulos hit a two-run homer to dead center to make it 7-0.
The score remained that way until Idaho Falls showed its first signs of life in the bottom of the fifth.
Ryan Horvath and Woods started the frame with singles. Designated hitter Jacob Perez scored Horvath to make it 7-1. Hall drove Woods home with a single to right.
A walk loaded the bases for Rose, who beat the second half of a double play effort to first and pushed Perez across to trim the lead to 7-3.
Hall made it 7-4 when he scored on Eliot Jones’ sacrifice fly to left.
Costopoulos gave Post 6 a pair of insurance runs with a two-run homer to left-center for a 9-4 lead.
Sophomore Corey Williams pitched three innings of hitless relief to help Cheyenne close out the win.