At Shelby, N.C., the American Legion World Series final between the Idaho Falls Bandits and Fargo, North Dakota was suspended due to rain on Tuesday and was rescheduled for Wednesday morning.
Tentative start time is 8 a.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The game will resume with North Dakota holding a 2-1 lead in the top of the second. Fargo scored two unearned runs off of Bandit ace Randon Hostert in the first. Hostert threw 35 pitches in the first inning.
The Bandits got on the board in the bottom of the inning with Bruer Webster and Alex Cortez hitting singles and Hostert following with an RBI single to left.
The game was halted in the top of the second due to rain. It's the third straight day the tournament schedule has been impacted by rain.