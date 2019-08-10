At Lewiston, the Idaho Falls Bandits kept their summer going with a 6-3 win over the Bozeman Bucks 6-3 at the American Legion Northwest Regional Tournament.
The Bucks tied the game 1-1 in the third inning, but the Bandits never lost the lead in the contest. Idaho Falls ended the game by scoring two runs off balks in the top of the sixth and another off a steal of home by Jaxon Sorenson in the top of the seventh.
Bruer Webster led the Bandits at the plate with three hits and four stolen bases while Andrew Gregersen had a solo home run and Alex Cortez and Kai Howell each had a double.
The win makes Idaho Falls (54-6-1) one of three teams remaining in the double-elimination tournament, each team with one loss, and matches the farthest the Bandits have ever gone in program history. In 2012, the Bandits placed third at regionals. Idaho Falls plays Kennewick (Wash.) at 2:30 p.m. (MST) today with the winner advancing to play Bozeman at 5:30 p.m. (MST) for the regional championship and a trip to the World Series. Since Bozeman did not lose until the semifinals, the Bucks earned a 'bye' today and secured a spot in the championship game.
IDAHO FALLS BANDITS 6, BOZEMAN BUCKS 3
I.F. 100 112 1 — 6 9 3
Bozeman 001 002 0 — 3 4 2
IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Jace Hanson 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Bruer Webster 3-4. 2B: Alex Cortez, Kai Howell. HR: Andrew Gregersen. RBI: Caden Christensen, Gregersen. SB: Christensen, Tavyn Lords 2, Jaxon Sorenson 2, Tanner Webb, Webster 4.
BOZEMAN — Pitchers: McMan 4.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 2 BB; #19 1 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB; Schmidt 1.2 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Murfit 2-3. 2B: Petrich. RBI: Petrich.