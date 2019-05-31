At Peoria, Ariz., the Idaho Falls Bandits outlasted the Stars (Ariz.) 2-0 behind solid pitching from Caden Christensen and Brody Owens in the Four Corner Classic tournament. Tavyn Lords had an RBI triple in the fourth and then scored on a wild pitch for the only runs of the game.

The Bandits (5-0) will play two more games in the tournament today and the final game on Sunday.

IDAHO FALLS 2, STARS 0

IF 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 5 2

Stars 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 2

IDAHO FALLS — Pitchers: Caden Christensen 4.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 4 BB; Brody Owens 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: 3B: Tavyn Lords. RBI: Tavyn Lords.

STARS — Pitchers: Melendez 4.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, ER, 3 K, 5 BB; Bathquer 2.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: Heguerthy.

POST 43 GIANTS 10, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 4; POST 43 GIANTS 8, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7: At Jackson Hole, the Giants swept a pair of games from the Rockies, belting out 13 hits in the opener and holding off a seventh-inning charge in the nightcap.

The Rockies scored five runs in the top of the seventh in the second game to pull within a run, but the potential tying run was thrown out at third.

Rockies 2 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 4 5 3

Giants 0 2 1 3 0 4 — 10 13 1

ROCKIES — Pitchers: Grady Rasmussen 5.0 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Curtis Drake 1.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: 2B: McGwire Jephson. RBI: Jephson, Rasmussen.

GIANTS — Pitchers: Anthony Bleggi 4.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB; Matt Ellingson 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Fairbanks 2-3, Ellingson 2-3, Quentin Bruno 3-4, A. Bleggi 2-4. 2B: Parker Bleggi, A. Bleggi, Q. Bruno, Seth Christiansen. HR: Bruno, Ellingson. RBI: P. Bleggi, A. Bleggi, Q. Bruno 2, Rowan Bruno. Christiansen, Ellingson 3, Nate Fairbanks.

POST 43 GIANTS 8, EAST IDAHO ROCKIES 7

Rockies 2 0 0 0 0 0 5 — 7 12 6

Giants 2 0 3 0 0 3 x — 8 6 1

ROCKIES — Pitchers: Jaden Schwab 4. 0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Petyon Boudrero 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB; Moki Jensen 1.0 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Jordan Porter 4-5, Schwab 2-3, Dylan Rydalch 2-3. 2B: Rydalch. RBI: Tarn Clark, McGwire Jephson, Porter, Rydalch 2, Schwab.

GIANTS — Pitchers: Seth Christiansen 5.2 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Will Walker 1.0 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Nate Fairbanks 0.1 IP, 1 H 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Christiansen 2-2. RBI: Gus Armijo, Anthony Bleggi, Quentin Bruno.