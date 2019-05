At Melaleuca Field, the Idaho Falls Bandits swept Canyon Ridge on Tuesday, winning the doubleheader 10-0 and 15-2. Willie Nelson’s single to right scored Randon Hostert to end the opener in six innings. Andrew Gregersen and Kai Howell combined to surrender just two hits for the Bandits. Idaho Falls pounded out 15 hits in just four innings to take the nightcap and improve to 4-0. Starter Paul Wilson allowed just one hit in his three innings and Hostert closed it out with three strikeouts in the fifth. Jaxon Sorenson had five RBIs for the Bandits, who opened the season on Monday with 16-1 and 6-0 victories over Blackfoot.

Idaho Falls is at Peoria, Arizona for three games on Friday and Saturday.