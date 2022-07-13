The Idaho Falls Bandits split a doubleheader at Pocatello on Wednesday, with Pocatello winning the first game 12-9 after jumping out to a 9-3 lead after three innings.
Merit Jones knocked in three runs with a homer and double and RJ Woods also had three RBIs for Idaho Falls.
The Bandits (25-7-1) rebounded in the second game to win 11-3.
Woods knocked in four runs and Ryan Horvath added three RBIs.
The Bandits play a doubleheader Thursday against Twin Falls at the College of Southern Idaho. First game starts at 4 p.m.
