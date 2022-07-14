Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Idaho Falls Bandits split games with Twin Falls Thursday winning the first game 6-1 and losing the second game 11-1.

D. Luce nabs four hits in the first game to lead the way for the Bandits. Merritt Jones pitched all four innings for the Bandits allowing four hits and a run with 11 strikeouts and two walks. 

The Bandits will return home Friday to play the Idaho Prospects in a back-to-back. 

