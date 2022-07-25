The Bandits rebounded from Sunday's loss to Pocatello to stay alive in the American Legion AA state tournament with a 7-6 win Monday over Nampa.
Idaho Falls (29-9-1) took a 4-0 advantage in the first and then had to hold off the Chiefs, who scored four runs over the sixth and seventh innings.
Merit Jones had two RBIs and starter Jaxon Grimmett picked up the win, striking out four in two innings.
The Bandits play Coeur d'Alene Tuesday at 10 a.m. in an elimination game. The winner faces Pocatello for the state championship.
