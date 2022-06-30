Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Bandits swept a doubleheader at Pocatello as Merit Jones doubled in a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh inning in the nightcap to earn a 6-5 walk-off win.

Pocatello had taken a 5-4 lead in the top of seventh.

Ryan Horvath earned the win with five innings of relief and Crew Howell had three RBIs.

The Bandits (15-5-1) won the opener 10-2 as Davin Luce and Chandler Robinson each knocked in three runs and Horvath added a two-run homer.

 

