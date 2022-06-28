The Los Banditos team swept a doubleheader from the Bandits 8-7 and 15-2 on Tuesday.
The Banditos, made of mostly of former Bandits players, held off the current Bandits in the opener as a seventh-inning rally came up short.
The Bandits gave up seven unearned run in the second game and fell behind 10-0 before the game ended after five innings.
