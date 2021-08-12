Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The Bandits opened their American Legion World Series stint with a 3-2 win over Michigan Thursday afternoon in Shelby, North Carolina, where Idaho Falls won the 2019 title.
On Thursday, the Bandits got two-hit outings from RJ Woods and Eliot Jones, the latter of whom roped an RBI double in the fifth frame, which turned out to be the game-winner.
Idaho Falls starter Merit Jones went the full seven innings, permitting two runs on two hits, issuing four walks and striking out six, including one to end the game. He tossed 107 pitches in the win.
Next, Idaho Falls will face Iowa at 1 p.m. Saturday.
The Bandits scored first, getting a two-out double from Mcgwire Jephson, who scored on a throwing error when Kai Howell laid down a bunt. Two innings later, Jephson drove in Nate Rose with a groundout to second, good for a 2-0 lead.
Michigan battled back in the fifth, though, when Alex Money drove in a run and Nolan Sanders scored on a wild pitch, Jones' only one of the game.
But the game swung in the bottom half of the frame. Davin Luce stroked a leadoff single, and two batters later, Eliot Jones plated him with an RBI double. Merit Jones held Michigan scoreless the rest of the way, and the Bandits opened the tournament with a win.
IDAHO FALLS 3, MICHIGAN 2
Michigan 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2 2 2
Idaho Falls 1 0 1 0 1 0 X — 3 9 0
MICHIGAN — Pitching: Max Coughlin 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Alex Money 1-4, Derek Beougher 1-2. RBI: Money 1.
IDAHO FALLS — Pitching: Merit Jones 7.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 6 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-3, RJ Woods 2-3. RBI: Eliot Jones 1, Mcgwire Jephson 1.