Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
The Idaho Falls Bandits are moving on in the AA state tournament.
With a 7-3 win over Twin Falls Saturday evening, the Bandits remain unbeaten in the tournament. They will play again on Sunday.
In Saturday's win, the Bandits got two-RBI outings from Ayson Webb, Eliot Jones and Davin Luce. Idaho Falls plated two runs in the first inning, one in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth.
Nate Rose (3.1 innings, 1 hit, 1 run, 0 earned runs, 3 strikeouts, 0 walks) earned the win on the mound for the Bandits.
BANDITS 7, TWIN FALLS 3
Twin Falls 0 0 1 2 0 0 — 3 6 0
Bandits 2 1 2 2 0 0 X — 7 8 1
TWIN FALLS — Pitching: Calvery Leiser 1.1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; L. Moon 2.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 0 K, 2 BB; T. Horner 2.2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: T. Walker 2-4, T. Horner 2-4. RBI: Horner 2, O. Savage 1.
BANDITS — Pitching: Nate Rose 3.1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 3 K, 0 BB; Davin Luce 1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Ryan Horvath 1.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; Bradley Thompson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Eliot Jones 2-4, six with one hit. RBI: Jones 2, Ayson Webb 2, Luce 2.