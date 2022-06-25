Idaho Falls Bandits logo

The Idaho Falls Bandits won two games Saturday beating the Chico Nuts 8-2 and the Medford Mustangs 10-6. 

Merit Jones and RJ Woods each recorded two hits. Woods recorded two doubles and Jones, Ryan Horvath and Chandler Robinson each recorded a double. 

In the second game, the Chukars book-ended the game with four runs in the first inning and five in the fifth inning crushing the rally Medford put together.

Jones and Davin Luce each recorded two hits. Both of Jones' hits were doubles. Robinson and Horvath also recorded doubles. 

The Bandits now hold a 12-3-1 record. They will finish the Medford tournament Sunday. 

