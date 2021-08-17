Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
It might be a good omen for the Idaho Falls Bandits, who had their American Legion World Series championship game rained out on Tuesday.
Rain wreaked havoc on the World Series in Shelby, N.C. two years ago, but the Bandits prevailed through weather delays and rescheduled games to win the championship.
The 2021 tournament has been a similar journey.
The Bandits were set to face the winner of Tuesday morning’s semifinal between Iowa and Hawaii, which was rained out from Monday. Hawaii won the game to advance to the evening’s championship game against Idaho Falls, but rain and lightning forced more delays.
The championship game was postponed until 11 a.m. (MDT) Wednesday and will be broadcast on ESPNU.
The delay could benefit the Bandits, who had to play twice on Monday and have delved deep in the bullpen. It could also help Hawaii, which didn’t have to play a second game on Tuesday.
Allan Steele is Sports Editor of the Post Register. Reach him at 208 542-6772 and follow on Twitter at asteele12000