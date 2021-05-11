Bonneville is headed back to the 4A state baseball tournament and looks to defend its state title.
Considering what's happened in the past year, that's quite a statement.
The Bees are officially reigning state champs after claiming the crown in 2019, but COVID-19 abruptly ended another potential title run last year.
Welcome to 2021, where the new-look Bees, a rag-tag team of underclassmen with limited varsity experience and four seniors without true senior experience after missing last season, punched their ticket to the state tournament with an impressive doubleheader sweep of Hillcrest on Tuesday afternoon to win the tournament's best-of-3 championship series.
Bonneville won 4-1 and 10-4 with solid starting pitching and timely hitting. When the Knights looked to make a run, the Bees padded their lead and handled their business on the defensive end.
Sound familiar?
"That's a tough legacy," coach Ryan Alexander said of any comparisons to the 2019 roster which was loaded with talent and experience. "What they're doing is making a name for themselves. They can't be the 2019 team or the 2017 team. What they can be is themselves and themselves are pretty good as district champions."
The Bees were the No. 3 seed in the tournament and have spent the second half of the season trying to figure out roles for the young players and chalking up every game to experiences learned.
To win the district tournament the Bees had to get past Hillcrest, which was seeded fourth and had to win a play-in game over Shelley just to advance. The Knights (10-16) then defeated No. 1 Skyline to set up the series with Bonneville.
But that was as far as the Knights' run in the district tournament would last. The Bees had too much starting pitching with junior Dayton Robison tossing a complete game in the opener and allowing just one unearned run, and sophomore Davin Luce following up with a complete game in the nightcap and surrendering just one earned run.
Sophomore RJ Woods knocked in three runs in the opener and six different players knocked in runs in the second game for the Bees ((14-12).
"After the first game in the district tournament we went into the clubhouse and I said 'All of you guys now have experience,'" Alexander said. "This is the first district championship any of these kids have been in and I told them now you're veterans."
"We've come a long way," said Luce, who was also 3 for 4 at the plate in the second game. "We obviously struggled at the start, but we found our way, found our groove, and came together as a team. It's all starting to pay off."
Hillcrest will play a state play-in game on Saturday at Twin Falls against the third-place team from District 3.
BONNEVILLE 4, HILLCREST 1
Hillcrest 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 6 3
Bonneville 1 0 0 2 0 1 x — 4 8 3
HILLCREST — Pitching: CJ Chastain 6.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Ben Zarate 2-3. 2B: Zarate.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Dayton Robison 7.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: RJ Woods 2-3, Riley Bowman 2-2. 2B: Jacob Perez, Woods. RBI: Crew Howell, RJ Woods 3.
BONNEVILLE 10, HILLCREST 4
Hillcrest 0 0 2 2 0 0 0 — 4 5 2
Bonneville 0 0 5 5 0 0 x — 10 17 2
HILLCREST — Pitching: Ben Zarate 3.2 IP, 13 H, 10 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Peterson 2.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bartell 2-4. RBI: Schultz, Zarate, Bartell 2.
BONNEVILLE — Pitching: Davin Luce 7.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Luce 3-4, Dayton Robison 2-4, Jacob Perez 3-4, Lilo Cortez 3-4, Ty Martinson 2-3. 2B: Riley Bowman, Lilo Cortez, Robison. 3B: Jacob Perez. RBI: Bowman, Lilo Cortez 2, Crew Howell, Luce, Martinson, Jacob Perez 2, Robison.