The 4A District 6 baseball tournament featured some drama on Thursday afternoon as the top two seeds split doubleheaders in their best-of-3 series and will face must-win games on Saturday to advance to the district championship series for a shot at the automatic berth to the state tournament.
Top seed Skyline split with a resilient Hillcrest team that rallied late for a 6-2 win in game two after Skyline held on for a 3-2 win in the opener.
Second-seeded Blackfoot defeated Bonneville 9-1 in Thursday’s opener, but the Bees responded with a 9-3 win in the nightcap.
Skyline will play at Hillcrest on Saturday at 1 p.m. and Bonneville will host Blackfoot at 1 p.m. The two winners advance to the championship best-of-3 series beginning Tuesday.
After a missed season a year ago, the thrill of postseason play under a sunny sky at Melaleuca Field was evident.
“It means a lot to them,” Hillcrest coach Chase Beckman said of getting back on the field and experiencing a playoff chase. “Them losing one of their varsity years of baseball … I give them a lot of credit.”
Hillcrest, the fourth seed, beat Shelley 2-1 in Tuesday’s play-in game to advance to play Skyline. Beckman credited his seniors for their perseverance. Skyline swept the three games during the regular season during a stretch that saw the Knights lose six straight.
The Grizzlies looked in control in the first game as starter Landon Merzlock shut down the Knights with five scoreless innings. Hillcrest threatened in the sixth against reliever Brayden Nickels, but the shutout remained intact when right fielder George Price caught a fly ball and gunned down Daniel Lopez at the plate for a double play. Skyline would get out of the inning unscathed.
Hillcrest scored twice in the seventh and had the tying run on third base but Hunter Peterson flied out to center to end the game.
“There were some opportunities we just missed out on in that first game,” Beckman said. “We didn’t get that win but the boys carried it over to that next game … They brought the energy that second game.”
The nightcap was tied 1-1 with starters Ben Zarate for Hillcrest and Andrew Nelson for Skyline both dealing.
Hillcrest finally broke through with three runs in the top of the sixth highlighted by a groundout and error and an RBI single by Bridger Prince. The Knights added two insurance runs in the seventh.
At Blackfoot, the Broncos held Bonneville, the 2019 defending state champion, to three hits and one earned run behind Candon Dahle and Ryan Steidley.
The Bees however put together a six-run fifth inning in Game 2 and Davon Luce made it stand, tossing a complete game and striking out six. Ty Martinson led the way with three RBIs.
SKYLINE 3, HILLCREST 2
Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 – 2 7 2
Skyline 0 1 0 2 0 0 x –3 8 1
HILLCREST – Pitching: Hunter Peterson 6.0 IP, 8 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 2 BB. 2B: Ben Zarate. RBI: Ben Zarate, Cooper Jorgensen.
SKYLINE – Pitching: Landon Merzlock 5.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 6 K, 5 BB; Brayden Nickles 2.0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Braden Owens 2-3. 2B: Ian Galbreaith. 3B: George Price. RBI: Owens, Price 2.
HILLCREST 6, SKYLINE 2
Hillcrest 0 1 0 0 0 3 2 –6 7 4
Skyline 1 0 0 0 0 0 1 –2 6 4
HILLCREST – Pitching: Ben Zarate 6.0 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 2 K, 1 BB; Cooper Jorgenson 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Tyler Schultz 3-4. 2B: Wade Capson, CJ Chastain. RBI: Jorgenson, Chastain 2, Bridger Prince.
SKYLINE – Pitching: Andrew Nelson 5.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Ryan Horvath 1.2 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Chandler Robinson 2-4, Trey Olson 2-3. 2B: Braden Owens, Robinson. RBI: Olson, George Price.