After a disappointing opening day on Thursday, all four area baseball teams had impressive showings Friday at the state tournaments.
Idaho Falls (5A), Bonneville (4A), South Fremont (3A) and Firth (2A) all advanced to the consolation final games of their respective brackets.
The Tigers, coming off a 12-inning loss against Mountain View, bounced back with a 12-2 five-inning win over Kuna.
Merit Jones struck out five in the five-inning complete game and Jaxon Sorenson finished 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Idaho Falls plays Coeur d’Alene at 10 a.m. Saturday at College of Idaho for the consolation trophy.
The 4A bracket is set as Bonneville will face Ridgevue in the consolation championship Saturday at 10 a.m. at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
The Bees (15-14) jumped out to an early lead and padded the advantage late.
Starter Jacob Perez struck out nine and gave up just one earned run. Teegan Bird finished with two doubles, a triple and three RBIs.
South Fremont scored 11 runs in the second inning and handled Bonners Ferry 19-0 in five innings in the 3A matchup.
Nine different players had RBIs and Peyson Yancey left no doubt, tossing a shutout.
Kaimen Peebles had a double, triple and six RBIs for the Cougars (19-7-1), who will play Marsh Valley in Saturday’s consolation final at Fruitland High School. First pitch is 10 a.m.
In 2A action, Firth also bounced back from a loss in a big way, defeating Bear Lake 11-1 in Pocatello.
Firth got the jump on the Bears, scoring five runs in the first two innings, some of them with the help of some miscues from the Bears.
Sam Park pitched a six-inning complete game and finished with six strikeouts. Park also added a pair of runs and two RBIs.
Burton Park went 2 for 3 with three RBIs.
The Cougars (16-7) face Melba in the 2A consolation final Saturday at 9 a.m. at Halliwell Park in Pocatello.
-Fred Davis/Bingham News Chroncile
5A
IDAHO FALLS 12, KUNA 2, 5 INNINGS
Kuna 0 0 1 0 1 – 2 4 1
Idaho Falls 2 1 7 2 x –12 13 0
KUNA –Pitching: Zac Rackman 2.2 IP, 10 H, 10 R, 10 ER, 4 K, 3 BB; Kevin Brekke 1.1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 1 BB. 2B: Logan Bundy. RBI: Bundy.
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Merit Jones 5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 3-3, Jaxon Sorenson 3-3, Zach Lee 2-3. 2B: Dylan Seeley. 3B: Rose, Sorenson. RBI: Zack Bridges, Jaxon Cherry, Lee 2, Rose 2, Seeley 2, Sorenson 3, Bradley Thompson.
4A
BONNEVILLE 13, SANDPOINT 2, SIX INNINGS
Bonneville 2 1 0 4 3 3 – 13 0
Sandpoint 0 0 01 1 0 – 2 5 5
BONNEVILLE – Pitching: Jacob Perez 4.2 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 5 BB; Tyler Kress 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Davin Luce 3-4, Dayton Robison 2-4, Teegan Bird 3-4. 2B: Bird 2, Crew Howell, Seth Walton. 3B: Bird, Ty Martinson, Perez. RBI: Bird 3, Lilo Cortez, Howell 2, Luce, Martinson, Perez 2.
SANDPOINT – Pitching: Ethan Butler 1.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 0 BB; Zeke Roop 3.0 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Jack Zimmerman 1.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB; Braden Johnson 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Max Thielbahr 2-2, Mike Riley 2-2. RBI: Avery Bocksch.
3A
SOUTH FREMONT 19, BONNERS FERRY 0, 5 INNINGS
South Fremont 1 11 7 0 0 – 19 12 0
Bonners Ferry 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 7 5
SOUTH FREMONT – Pitching: Peyson Yancey 5.0 IP, 7 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Bridger Erickson 2-3, Kaimen Peebles 2-3, Bryson Forbush 2-3. 2B: Peebles. 3B: Easton Kerbs, Peebles. RBI: Kade Dixon, Erickson, Forbush 2, Kerbs, Peebles 6, Larren Smith, Preston Stoddard, Easton Stoddard, Karter Yancey.
BONNERS FERRY – Pitching: Elijah Dahl 1.0 IP, 5 H, 9 R, 9 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Spencer Eby 1.1 IP, 2 H, 9 R, 3 ER, 1 K, 5 BB; Trey Bateman 2.2 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. 2B: Teigan Banning.
2A
FIRTH 11, BEAR LAKE 1, SIX INNINGS
Bear Lake 0 1 0 0 0 0 – 1 5 9
Firth 2 3 2 0 0 4 – 11 8 2
BEAR LAKE –Pitching: Tuescher 5.2 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 3 ER, 4 K 2 BB. Leading hitters: Wells 2-2. 2B: R Wallentine.
FIRTH – Pitching: Sam Park 6.0 IP, 5 H 1 R, 1 ER, 6K, 3BB. Leading hitters: Burton Park 2-3. 2B: Nathan Park, Sam Park. 3B: Cooper Leslie. RBI: Taedyn Jacobsen, Nathan Park, Burton Park 3, Sam Park 2