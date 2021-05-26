Idaho Falls was well represented on the High Country Conference baseball all-conference list released Wednesday.
Idaho Falls senior Jaxon Sorenson was selected Player of the Year and Trent Johnson was tabbed coach of the year after the Tigers won the conference title and finished 25-6 on the season.
Sorenson hit .527 with 25 RBIs and 20 extra base hits.
Nate Rose, Bradley Thompson and Zac Bridges were selected first-team infielders and Dylan Seeley was named a first-team outfielder.
Also named to the first team was pitcher Merit Jones, catcher Jaxon Cherry, and Eliot Jones in the DH/Utility slot.
High Country All-Conference Baseball
Selections made by coaches
Player of the Year: Jaxon Sorenson, Idaho Falls
Coach of the Year: Trent Johnson, Idaho Falls
First team
Infielders: Tyler Vance (Blackfoot), Nate Rose (Idaho Falls), Bradley Thompson (Idaho Falls), Zac Bridges (Idaho Falls), Kameron Kostial (Madison), Brent Tueller (Thunder Ridge).
Outfielders: Stryker Wood (Blackfoot), Dylan Seeley (Idaho Falls), Tyler Pena (Madison), Ben Wilson (Blackfoot).
Pitchers: Merit Jones (Idaho Falls), Candon Dahle (Blackfoot).
Catchers: Jaxon Cherry (Idaho Falls).
DH/Utility: Eliot Jones (Idaho Falls)
Second team
Infielders: Chandler Robinson (Skyline), Trey Olson (Skyline), Logan Taggart (Skyline), Ayson Webb (Thunder Ridge), Jace Grimmett (Blackfoot), Jaden Harris (Blackfoot).
Outfielders: John Kerner (Shelley), Ben Zarate (Hillcrest), Dayton Robison (Bonneville).
Pitchers: Landon Merzlock (Skyline), Bradley Thompson (Idaho Falls).
Catchers: Brett Bartell (Hillcrest).
DH/Utility: Candon Dahle (Blackfoot).
Honorable Mention
Outfielders: Kyler Mills (Blackfoot), Crew Howell (Bonneville).
Catchers: Rich Moore (Blackfoot), Braden Owens (Skyline).
DH/Utility: Kaysen Isom (Thunder Ridge), Kolby Landon (Thunder Ridge), RJ Woods (Bonneville).