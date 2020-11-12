Jaxon Sorenson committed to play baseball at Gonzaga after his sophomore season for Idaho Falls.
The senior finally made it official on Thursday, signing a letter of intent with the Bulldogs in front of friends, family and teammates.
“I’m just excited,” Sorenson said after posing for photos and thanking coaches and teammates. “I’ve been waiting for this day a couple of years now and to make it official is really exciting.”
Sorenson was a key piece of the Tigers team that reached the 4A state finals two years ago and was also part of the Idaho Falls Bandits American Legion team that made a historic run to the World Series championship.
Last year’s baseball season was canceled due to COVID-19, but Sorenson was able to play with the Bandits during the past summer.
Sorenson noted that his early commitment to Gonzaga proved a benefit because college recruiting has been chaotic during the pandemic due to restrictions. It’s still not clear if the 2021 high school season will eventually start as scheduled.
As a sophomore, Sorenson was the youngest player named to the Post Register All-Area team after hitting .443 with 26 RBIs and a 1.35 earned run average in relief. He was versatile, playing third, second and outfield and also pitching when needed.