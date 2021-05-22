Firth was the lone area baseball team to win its consolation game at the state tournaments on Saturday.
The Cougars defeated Melba 5-2 in the 2A game as starter Nathan Park struck out seven in six innings and did not allow an earned run.
The Cougars took advantage of a pair of Melba errors in the bottom of the sixth inning to score four runs, all with two out, to seal the win.
Gabe Nelson and Brandon Richards each had RBIs for Firth (17-7).
In the 5A consolation game, Idaho Falls fell to Coeur d'Alene 5-4.
The game was tied 3-3 in the fifth before Trent Elstad came up with a two-run single. The Tigers (25-6) pulled within a run in the bottom of the sixth when Nate Rose singled to right to drive in a run, but they would get no closer.
Rose finished 2 for 4.
Bonneville went hitless in a 4-0 loss to Ridgevue in the 4A consolation game.
Easton Amundson and Caden Steinman combined to stymie the Bees offense, which was held to one walk in the game.
Bonneville finished the season 15-14.
Marsh Valley pounded out 15 hits to defeat South Fremont in the 3A consolation game.
The Cougars (20-8) and Eagles were tied 3-3 going into the fourth inning but Marsh Valley took the lead and added on late with 12 runs over the last three innings.
2A Consolation
FIRTH 5, MELBA 2
Melba 0 0 2 0 0 0 0 –2 6 3
Firth 0 1 0 0 0 4 x –5 5 3
MELBA – Pitching: Trace Stimpson 5.0 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 6 K, 3 BB; Robert Knight 0.2 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 3 BB; Parker Hansen 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Henry Clark 2-3. RBI: Clark.
FIRTH – Pitching: Nathan Park 6.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 7 K, 3 BB; Strider Perry 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 2 BB. 2B: Taedyn Jacobsen. RBI Gabe Nelson, Brandon Richards.
3A consolation game
MARSH VALLEY 16, SOUTH FREMONT 3
Marsh Valley 0 2 1 1 5 3 4 –16 15 2
South Fremont 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 – 3 10 2
MARSH VALLEY – Pitching: James Bodily 6.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 K, 2 BB; Daxton Woodmancy 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Anderson 3-5, Karter Howell 2-4, Payton Howe 3-5, Dylan Driessen 2-4. 2B: Bodily, Anderson, Howe. 3B: Howell. RBI: Anderson 5, Howell, Howe 2, Michael Belnap, Driessen 2, Woodmancy.
SOUTH FREMONT – Pitching: Kaimen Peebles 4.2 IP, 7 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 1 K, 4 BB; Karter Yancey 2.0 IP, 8 H, 8 R, 8 ER, 1 K, 3 BB; Easton Kerbs 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Peebles 2-4, Cooper Hurt 2-3. 2B: Peebles. HR: Hurt. RBI: Kerbs, Hurt.
4A consolation
RIDGEVUE 4, BONNEVILLE 0
Ridgevue 0 0 1 1 0 0 2 – 4 8 0
Bonneville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 0 0 3
RIDGEVUE – Pitching: Easton Amundson 3.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 0 BB; Caden Steinman 4.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Carter Menchaca 2-3, Isaac Mercer 2-4, Amundson 2-4. 3B: Menchaca. RBI: Menchaca, Mercer.
BONNEVILLE – Pitching: Dayton Robison 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB; Riley Bowman 2.0 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 1 BB.
5A consolation
COEUR D’ALENE 5, IDAHO FALLS 4
Idaho Falls 0 0 0 3 0 1 0 – 4 6 1
Coeur d’Alene 2 0 1 0 2 0 x – 5 4 1
IDAHO FALLS – Pitching: Zach Lee 4.2 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 4 K, 4 BB; Jaxon Sorenson 1.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Nate Rose 2-4. RBI: Rose.
COEUR D’ALENE – Pitching: Ryan Schneider 2.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 5 K, 0 BB; Liam Paddack 0.1 IP, 0 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 1 K, 2 BB; Jayden Rowley 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 K, 3 BB; Bryce Stockton 2.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Andrew Karns 2-2, Trent Elstad 2-2. RBI: Karns, Elstad 3.