The accolades continue to roll in for Jaxon Sorenson.
The Idaho Falls High slugger and Post Register All-Area Baseball Player of the Year, was named 2020-21 Gatorade Idaho Baseball Player of the Year on Tuesday, becoming the second player from the school to earn the honor since Greg Ehardt won the award in 1987-88.
The 6-foot-4, 210-pound senior infielder posted a .514 batting average with three home runs, 36 runs scored and 28 RBI and helped lead the Tigers to a 25-6 record and a berth in the 5A state tournament. Sorenson reached base safely in 29 of 31 games this spring while producing a .616 on-base percentage and an OPS of 1.616.
Sorenson signed a letter of intent to play baseball at Gonzaga and was a member of the Idaho Falls Bandits team which won the American Legion World Series in 2019.
From the press release: The award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year award to be announced in July, Sorenson joins an elite alumni association of state award-winners in 12 sports, including Derek Jeter (1991-92, Kalamazoo High School, Mich.), Jon Lester (2001-02, Bellarmine Preparatory School, Wash.), David Price (2003-04, Blackman High School, Tenn.), Clayton Kershaw (2005-06, Highland Park High School, Texas), Rick Porcello (2006-2007, Seaton Hall Preparatory School, N.J.) and Kris Bryant (2009-10, Bonanza High School, Nev.).
A devoted parishioner in his church community, where he has donated his time delivering meals at Thanksgiving, Sorenson has volunteered locally on behalf of the Idaho Falls Recreation Department and as a youth baseball coach. Sorenson also maintained a 4.0 GPA in the classroom.
On the field, he was fierce hitter and played multiple positions for the Tigers.
“What sets him apart is that he lived up to the high expectations he had going into this season as a Division 1 recruit," Thunder Ridge head coach Chris Sundvold said in the release. "The extra pressure on him only adds to how impressed I am with how he handled it.”
Through Gatorade’s cause marketing platform “Play it Forward,” Sorenson has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. Sorenson is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of twelve $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade Player of the Year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.