After a lost season in 2020, the state baseball tournaments return beginning Thursday.
Here are three storylines to watch for as the teams vie for titles.
How good is Idaho Falls' offense?
Two years ago the Tigers reached the 4A state championship game, only to be shut out by rival Bonneville and Bees' ace Randon Hostert.
The Tigers enter the 5A state tournament with a lineup that hasn't been shut out this season and one arguably better and deeper than two years ago.
Six players have at least 20 RBIs, led by Bradley Thompson, Jaxon Sorenson and Eliot Jones with 25 each. The team batting average is .350 with 10 different players scoring 10 or more runs and the Tigers average nearly nine runs per game.
Those are the kind of numbers that can make opposing pitchers twitchy, but it might not be enough.
Enter Merit Jones. The Tigers starter is 8-0 and sports a 1.10 earned run average. Jones tossed a complete-game shutout against Highland in the district tournament.
He's not alone.
Nate Rose is 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA and Dylan Seeley is 4-0 with a 1.66 ERA. Thompson has a 1.25 ERA in nine appearances.
It's a solid combination for playing three games in three day.
Idaho Falls (24-4) enters on a six-game win streak and faces Mountain View (18-8), the No. 4 team out of the Southern Idaho Conference, on Thursday.
Can Bonneville repeat as state champion?
After starting the season 3-6 and looking like the young team they are, the Bees have started to turn things around.
Do they have the weapons to repeat as 4A state champion? Coach Ryan Alexander is quick not to compare the 2021 team to the 2019 squad that was loaded with depth and experience.
This year's team had very little depth or experience and probably was a long shot to just get through the district tournament after hovering under .500 most of the season.
But they did, sweeping Blackfoot and Hillcrest in the best-of-3 district series. Not bad for a team that wasn't ranked in the coaches' poll and likely never instilled fear in an opponent the way the 2019 lineup did.
Maybe that's a good thing. No proverbial target on their back or outlandish expectations. Alexander said the experience factor, or lack thereof, is gone after the youngsters played 26 games and battled through the district tournament.
The Bees (14-12) could make some noise if they get the same type of pitching they did in the final doubleheader sweep of Hillcrest where Dayton Robison and Davin Luce each tossed complete games. Robison gave up just four hits and struck out seven. Luce gave up just five hits and struck out six.
First, Bonneville will have to get by District 4 champion Twin Falls (20-6), which averaged nearly eight runs per game.
Is South Fremont ready to represent the east?
South Fremont and Sugar-Salem have beaten each other up over the past couple of seasons, but this year it was the Cougars (19-6) prevailing in the final game of the district tournament to earn the berth to state.
Two years ago South Fremont brought home some hardware, placing third while the Diggers reached the championship game.
The Cougars feature several multi-sport athletes who have been through the postseason, so experience shouldn't be an issue.
They've also played five games against teams in the 3A bracket, finishing 2-3, with two of the losses coming against 2019 state champion Marsh Valley.
Marsh Valley, at 24-0, is again the team to beat.
In 2019, the Eagles became the first team from eastern Idaho to win the 3A title since Snake River in 2013.
If South Fremont can get past Fruitland in the opener, Snake River could be the Cougars' semifinal opponent. Waiting at the bottom of the bracket is unbeaten Marsh Valley.