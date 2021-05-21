In Friday’s state softball action, only one local team played into the next day of action: 2A’s West Jefferson.
The Panthers will play Saint Maries at 10 a.m. Saturday at West Park in Nampa.
That’s because West Jefferson opened with an easy 12-4 win over Nampa Christian, but the Panthers’ luck ran out in the afternoon. Errors cost West Jefferson in a 10-3 loss to Malad, the only team to beat West Jefferson twice this season. But the Panthers responded nicely with a 9-0 win over New Plymouth, thanks in part to a double-digit strikeout outing from Jordyn Torgerson.
In other news, District 6’s other four teams lost two games on Friday, eliminating them from the tournaments: 5A’s Thunder Ridge (1-2), 4A’s Blackfoot (1-2), 3A’s South Fremont (1-2) and 2A’s Firth (0-2).
The Titans opened with a win over Timberline before falling to Mountain View and Rocky Mountain. The Titans came for more, but it represents significant progress from a program that made state in just its third year.
Blackfoot edged Twin Falls in the 4A opener, 4-3, before dropping a 6-3 decision to Ridgevue and a 12-5 loss to Century.
South Fremont, which advanced to state thanks to two thrilling wins over Sugar-Salem in the 3A District 6 tournament, fared similarly: The Cougars walloped Bonners Ferry in the opening game 29-3, then lost to Homedale 15-3 and Timberlake 13-1.
Firth had a rough time at the 2A tournament, falling 17-1 to Declo before stumbling 10-2 to New Plymouth.
5A
Scores
Mountain View 6, Thunder Ridge 4
ROCKY MOUNTAIN 12, THUNDER RIDGE 4
Rocky Mountain 1 5 0 0 0 3 3 — 12 11 0
Thunder Ridge 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 — 4 11 2
ROCKY MOUNTAIN — Pitchers: Abby Brooks 4.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB; Liz Marshall 3.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Liz Marshall 3-4. RBI: Gracie Smith 2, Lolo Walker 3, Rylie Gilbreath 1, Isabella Brinkman 1, Marshall 4.
THUNDER RIDGE — Pitchers: T. Hoffman 2.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 0 BB; K. Scoresby 5.0 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: M. Williams 3-4. RBI: B. Dabell 1, M. Williams 3.
4A
Scores
Century 12, Blackfoot 5
BLACKFOOT 4, TWIN FALLS 3
Twin Falls 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 — 3
Blackfoot 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 4
TWIN FALLS — Pitchers: Hannah Holcomb 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 9 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Sydney Jund 3-4. RBI: Aubrey Fuchs 1, Kirsten Cummins 1.
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 10 K, 4 BB; Lindsey Cooper 0.2 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 1 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Marli Pearson 3-4. RBI: Demry Wixom 1.
RIDGEVUE 6, BLACKFOOT 3
Blackfoot 0 1 0 1 0 1 0 — 3
Ridgevue 1 1 0 0 0 0 4 — 6
BLACKFOOT — Pitchers: Kymber Wieland 6.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 8 K, 5 BB. Leading hitters: Marli Pearson 2-4, Demry Wixom 2-3, Wieland 2-3. RBI: Wixom 1, Wieland 2.
RIDGEVUE — N/A.
3A
Scores
South Fremont 29, Bonners Ferry 3
Homedale 15, South Fremont 3
Timberlake 13, South Fremont 1
2A
DECLO 17, FIRTH 1
Firth 0 0 1 — 1
Declo 11 2 4 — 17
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 2.1 IP, 12 H, 17 R, 12 ER, 1 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Three with one hit. RBI: Hailey Barker 1.
DECLO — Pitchers: Kaitlyn Koyle 3.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 Er, 5 K, 2 BB. Leading hitters: Kadence Spencer 2-2, Koyle 2-3, Lucy Shulties 2-3, Elle Brase 2-3, Macie Larsen 2-2. RBI: Spencer 2, Koyle 3, Schulties 3, Bailee Burton 1, Brase 4, Larsen 3.
NEW PLYMOUTH 10, FIRTH 2
Firth 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
New Plymouth 1 5 1 3 — 10
FIRTH — Pitchers: Megan Jolley 4.0 IP, 12 H, 10 R, 5 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. Leading hitters: Hailey Barker 2-3. RBI: Barker 1, Piper Clayson 1.
NEW PLYMOUTH — Pitchers: Jewel Bell 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 8 K, 6 BB. Leading hitters: Four with two hits. RBI: Kendall Hoch 1, Emma Myers 1, Abby Dreyer 1, Afton Hoch 3.
WEST JEFFERSON 12, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 4: At Nampa, West Jefferson won its 2A state opener with a rout over Nampa Christian.
Jordyn Torgerson struck out 14 for the Panthers, who got a three-RBI game from Kimbur Mechem and two-RBI showings from Torgerson, Londyn Wood and Taylor Petersen.
West Jefferson went on to lose to Malad and beat New Plymouth.
WEST JEFFERSON 12, NAMPA CHRISTIAN 4
Nampa Christian 2 2 0 0 0 0 X — 4 4 5
West Jefferson 4 0 6 0 2 0 X — 12 9 4
NAMPA CHRISTIAN — Pitchers: Alyse Marion 5.0 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 3 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Four with one hit. RBI: Kailey Cagle 1, Naomi Merritt 1.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 6.0 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 14 K, 3 BB. Leading hitters: Natalie Brown 2-3. RBI: Kimbur Mechem 3, Torgerson 2, Brown 1, Londyn Wood 2, Mckenna Neville 1, Taylor Petersen 2.
MALAD 10, WEST JEFFERSON 3
Malad 1 0 2 0 0 3 4 — 10 8 8
West Jefferson 0 0 1 0 0 1 1 — 3 2 10
MALAD — Pitchers: Riley Dorius 7.0 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 10 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Hallie Horsley 2-4, Kodi Phillips 2-4. RBI: Shaelie Ketchell 1, Horsley 1, Phillips 2, Adley Kimberling 1, Beth McClain 1.
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 6.0 IP, 6 H, 9 R, 1 ER, 3 K, 1 BB; Taya Calder 1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 K, 0 BB. Leading hitters: Torgerson 1-3, Londyn Wood 1-3. RBI: Natalie Brown 1.
WEST JEFFERSON 9, NEW PLYMOUTH 0
New Plymouth 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 2 4
West Jefferson 0 1 3 3 2 0 X — 9 8 2
NEW PLYMOUTH — Pitchers: Jewel Bell 3.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB; Abi Robinson 1.2 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Emma Myers 1-3, Afton Hoch 1-3. RBI: None
WEST JEFFERSON — Pitchers: Jordyn Torgerson 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 12 K, 1 BB. Leading hitters: Kimbur Mechem 2-3, Trinity Smith 3-4. RBI: Mechem 1, Smith 2, Torgerson 1, Londyn Wood 2, Mckenna Neville 1.